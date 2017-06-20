Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force closure of popular trail

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.



The Hungry Horse News reported (http://bit.ly/2swWqRW ) Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area. The bears are coming up to people, exhibiting signs of habituation, meaning they appear more comfortable than is natural around humans.



The park said Monday in a release the temporary closure will likely last several days, and will give park managers the opportunity to assess bear behavior and movement, allow the bears to move to more remote areas, and identify any needed additional actions.



The closure is in accordance with the park's Bear Management Plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)