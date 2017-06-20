Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force clos - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force closure of popular trail

Posted: Updated:

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.
    
The Hungry Horse News reported (http://bit.ly/2swWqRW ) Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area. The bears are coming up to people, exhibiting signs of habituation, meaning they appear more comfortable than is natural around humans.
    
The park said Monday in a release the temporary closure will likely last several days, and will give park managers the opportunity to assess bear behavior and movement, allow the bears to move to more remote areas, and identify any needed additional actions.
    
The closure is in accordance with the park's Bear Management Plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-06-20 05:24:35 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

  • Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:14:34 GMT
    Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on footPolice search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on foot

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

  • Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest

    Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:02:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:14:34 GMT
    Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on footPolice search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on foot

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

  • Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force closure of popular trail

    Grizzlies approaching humans in Glacier National Park force closure of popular trail

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:50:07 GMT

    WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.  The Hungry Horse News reported Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area.

    >>

    WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.  The Hungry Horse News reported Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area.

    >>

  • Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

    Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:49:16 GMT

    Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
        
    Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don't cancel rides within two minutes.

    >>

    Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
        
    Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don't cancel rides within two minutes.

    >>
    •   