Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl

Post Falls Police report they are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area. Officers confirmed she boarded a flight to Seattle from Spokane. She was last seen at the Spokane Airport wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

Bennett-Cooper is described as a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 185 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or Post Falls Police at 208-773-3517 reference case 17PF16306.