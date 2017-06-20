Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing argument - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing arguments

Judge Cooney giving the jury their instructions for their deliberations Judge Cooney giving the jury their instructions for their deliberations
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A jury is currently deliberating whether the man who’s accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old girl did it.

This all began in September, after deputies were called out to a home on the South Hill where Adalynn Hoyt was found dead. Prosecutors say she was left in the care of Jason Obermiller the night before, but when she was found, he wasn’t at the house. In fact, they say that after he found out that Adalynn was dead, no one could reach him after that.

Prosecutors argued that Obermiller hurt Adalynn to get back at her mother and his ex, Lovina Rainey. They say he was upset because he was stuck with a drug debt he believed wasn’t his to pay.

During the trial, a medical examiner testified to the fact that there were more than 60 points of impact on the Adalynn’s 2-year-old body.

“She was hit so hard that she could neither swallow nor inhale that little bit of pizza that was stuck to the palate of her mouth,” said Gayle Ervin, Spokane County deputy prosecutor, during her closing argument.

The defense on the other hand told the jury they should have doubts about the truth of the charge of second-degree murder. They reiterated how much Obermiller cared for Adalynn, but also pointed to the fact that there were other people in the house after Obermiller had left shortly before midnight. They also suggested that certain witnesses lied to detectives in their statements.

“It is much more likely that Adalynn Hoyt was killed by Lovina Rainey or Anthony Bettcher sometime after 6:30 a.m.,” said Kevin Griffen, Obermiller’s attorney.

While a lot has been argued during this trial, there is one piece of testimony that hasn’t been disputed.

“That little girl is never going to sit up and look at her and say mommy,” Ervin said.

As soon as the jury delivers its verdict, we will bring you that information. 

  Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

  Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

  Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-06-20 23:57:15 GMT

    BALTIMORE (AP) - Firefighters in Baltimore say an underground steam pipe explosion has blown a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a major league baseball stadium.      Fire officials say two people were injured.

  Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-20 23:18:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013. As part of a plea agreement, Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities.

