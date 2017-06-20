Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns

Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returnsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
Police release video after Seattle shooting
Police release video after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.>>
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance
Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city. While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city. While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore
Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) - Firefighters in Baltimore say an underground steam pipe explosion has blown a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a major league baseball stadium. Fire officials say two people were injured.>>
BALTIMORE (AP) - Firefighters in Baltimore say an underground steam pipe explosion has blown a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a major league baseball stadium. Fire officials say two people were injured.>>
Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns
Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013. As part of a plea agreement, Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013. As part of a plea agreement, Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities.>>
Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing arguments
Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury is currently deliberating whether the man who’s accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old girl did it. This all began in September, after deputies were called out to a home on the South Hill where Adalynn Hoyt was found dead. Prosecutors say she was left in the care of Jason Obermiller the night before, but when she was found, he wasn’t at the house.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury is currently deliberating whether the man who’s accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old girl did it. This all began in September, after deputies were called out to a home on the South Hill where Adalynn Hoyt was found dead. Prosecutors say she was left in the care of Jason Obermiller the night before, but when she was found, he wasn’t at the house.>>
Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl
Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police report they are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area. Officers confirmed she boarded a flight to Seattle from Spokane.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police report they are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area. Officers confirmed she boarded a flight to Seattle from Spokane.>>
Settlement reached in lawsuit over Michael Brown's death
Settlement reached in lawsuit over Michael Brown's death
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. Details of the settlement approved Tuesday by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber were not disclosed.>>
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. Details of the settlement approved Tuesday by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber were not disclosed.>>
Brussels train station blast being treated as terror attack
Brussels train station blast being treated as terror attack
BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe.>>
BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe.>>
New Chris Cornell music video, filmed before death, released
New Chris Cornell music video, filmed before death, released
NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Cornell's final music video, filmed before the singer died in May, was released Tuesday. The video for "The Promise" was released to coincide with World Refugee Day. The clip was filmed in Brooklyn, New York. Eric Esrailian, who produced the video, said Cornell filmed the video shortly before he died. Esrailian added that the rock singer wanted the video to be released on World Refugee Day.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Cornell's final music video, filmed before the singer died in May, was released Tuesday. The video for "The Promise" was released to coincide with World Refugee Day. The clip was filmed in Brooklyn, New York. Eric Esrailian, who produced the video, said Cornell filmed the video shortly before he died. Esrailian added that the rock singer wanted the video to be released on World Refugee Day.>>
PHOTOS: Bozeman Police help save horse stuck in the mud
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.>>
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.>>
Woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine woman accused of accepting thousands of dollars in donations after duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Hillary McLellan, of Sebago, was indicted last month on a felony theft charge. She is accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses.>>
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine woman accused of accepting thousands of dollars in donations after duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Hillary McLellan, of Sebago, was indicted last month on a felony theft charge. She is accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses.>>
Phoenix flights canceled because of heat
Phoenix flights canceled because of heat
PHOENIX - American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave threatening to bring 120 degrees to Phoenix. The disruptions came Tuesday. The airline says it doesn't expect any more issues Wednesday but officials will re-evaluate.>>
PHOENIX - American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave threatening to bring 120 degrees to Phoenix. The disruptions came Tuesday. The airline says it doesn't expect any more issues Wednesday but officials will re-evaluate.>>