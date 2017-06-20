Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns

Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013.

As part of a plea agreement, Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities. Toelle admitted his wife generated income of $52,692 in 2012 and $111,396 in 2013, none of which was reported. As a result, Judge Winmill ordered Toelle to pay $47,597.31 in restitution for back taxes on the revenue. Dr. Toelle was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Loren Toelle, now divorced from Stanley Toelle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder money. She was sentenced to 212 months in prison. Loren Toelle admitted to being the organizer and leader of her drug trafficking and money laundering organization, which involved her children and friends. This group sold oxycodone, heroin and methamphetamine in Idaho, Washington, Montana and North Dakota. The organization sold an average of about $1 million of illegal narcotics per year from 2012 through 2014.

Toelle maintains that he did not know about Loren Toelle’s drug organization and that it was the source of her income. In a separate civil action, he agreed to forfeit $150,000 to resolve forfeiture claims on two homes and other assets that constituted proceeds of Loren Toelle’s drug trafficking organization.