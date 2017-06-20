Car overheats, sparking small grass fire along I-90 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Car overheats, sparking small grass fire along I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol reports a car fire spread to the grass along westbound Interstate 90 near the Cheney-Four Lakes exit. Firefighters responded quickly to the scene and were able to get the fire under control before it spread.

Crews on scene report a 2002 Dodge Stratus overheated and then caught fire, quickly becoming fully engulfed in flames. The fire jumped from the road to the nearby grass and burned about an acre before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Use caution around exit 266 as firefighters were still on scene Tuesday evening monitoring the fire for any hot spots.

The people in the car were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

