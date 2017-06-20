Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County

Update 6:40 p.m.: Firefighters battling a wind-driven fire in Stevens County say crews are getting a handle on the fire Tuesday.

As of 6:40 p.m., The Department of Natural Resources report the fire has been knocked down and crews have a line around 60 percent of the fire. They also say that the 10-acre fire is no longer threatening structures. The wind has died down in the area allowing firefighters to make progress on the fire.

Previous coverage:

Fire crews are fighting a wind-driven fire near Addy in Stevens County Tuesday evening.

Washington Department of Natural Resources crews say the Beck Road Fire is 15 acres in size as of 5:55 p.m. Fire crews are battling the fire from the air and the ground Tuesday with DNR crews, a helicopter and Stevens County fire crews.

Stevens County Fire District 1 said the fire is threatening structures in the area but it's not known what those structures are.

No evacuation orders have been issued as of Tuesday evening.

As we learn more we will update this story.