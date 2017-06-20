U.S. Marshals warn of telephone scams in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U.S. Marshals warn of telephone scams in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of several nationwide telephone scams involving people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials.

In one scam, the caller attempts to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty. The U.S. Marshals Service does not call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty or any other infraction. In another scam, call recipients are told they have won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and are directed to pay a fee to claim the prize.

In order to appear credible, these scammers may provide information like badge numbers, the names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are calling from the court or a government agency. 

Victims have been told they can avoid arrest or claim a prize by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card and reading that number over the phone to the scammers. The Marshals Service urges the public not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers, even if they sound legitimate. Actual court orders can be verified through the clerk of court's office of the U.S. District Court in your area.

if you think you were the victim of a scam like this, you're encouraged to report it to your local U.S. Marshals Service office.

Remember:

•U.S. Marshals will never seek payment of fines via the telephone for individuals who missed jury duty or     have outstanding arrest warrants.

•U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

•Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

