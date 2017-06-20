Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding st - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats.

“She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, says the woman, who lives in North Spokane, has at least 10 neighborhood cats hanging around her property. Neighbors who complained say it’s creating a mess.

“We haven't had any feud with the neighbors,” said Thrall. “So I’m not sure why someone would do that.”

The fine for having an unlicensed pet in Spokane is $200, according to SCRAPS.

SCRAPS says they will work with the woman to avoid a citation. Director Nancy Hill says an officer will help her trap the cats so they can be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and released if they are feral.

This is part of SCRAPS Trap-Neuter-Return program (TNR), which reduces animal euthanizations and improves their lives.

Hill says the best way to get rid of strays is to stop feeding them, and they’ll eventually move on.

If you have a stray problem in your neighborhood, visit: SCRAPS online.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-06-20 05:24:35 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

  • Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:14:34 GMT
    Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on footPolice search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on foot

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

  • Police release video after Seattle shooting

    Police release video after Seattle shooting

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-06-20 05:23:36 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • City Council votes to cancel full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene

    City Council votes to cancel full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 03:29:18 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A week after the World IRONMAN Corporation announced that 2017 would be a sunset year for the full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene, city council made the decision final. Council members voted in favor of an amendment that would cancel the full IRONMAN 140.6 after 2017, and keep the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half IRONMAN -- in the city until 2020.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A week after the World IRONMAN Corporation announced that 2017 would be a sunset year for the full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene, city council made the decision final. Council members voted in favor of an amendment that would cancel the full IRONMAN 140.6 after 2017, and keep the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half IRONMAN -- in the city until 2020.

    >>

  • Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:29:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>

  • Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County

    Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:41:24 GMT

    ADDY, Wash. - Firefighters battling a wind-driven fire in Stevens County say crews are getting a handle on the fire Tuesday. As of 6:40 p.m., The Department of Natural Resources report the fire has been knocked down and crews have a line around 60 percent of the fire. They also say that the 10-acre fire is no longer threatening structures. The wind has died down in the area allowing firefighters to make progress on the fire.

    >>

    ADDY, Wash. - Firefighters battling a wind-driven fire in Stevens County say crews are getting a handle on the fire Tuesday. As of 6:40 p.m., The Department of Natural Resources report the fire has been knocked down and crews have a line around 60 percent of the fire. They also say that the 10-acre fire is no longer threatening structures. The wind has died down in the area allowing firefighters to make progress on the fire.

    >>
    •   