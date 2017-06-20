City Council votes to keep IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d'Alene through 2020

A week after the World IRONMAN Corporation announced that 2017 would be a sunset year for the full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene, city council made the decision final. Council members voted in favor of an amendment that would cancel the full IRONMAN 140.6 after 2017, and keep the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half IRONMAN -- in the city until 2020.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council members opened the floor to public comment and heard from competitors and business owners who were concerned over the cancellation of the full race.

Public comment wrapping up. One person in favor of keeping full @IRONMANtri in CDA says it's sad to see it leave pic.twitter.com/uxx4BqyFof — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 21, 2017

City Council says that if the full race were to ever come back to Coeur d'Alene, they would like to hold it in June. But that would also require the full support of the community.