Spokane police arrest armed burglar in East Spokane within minutes

Spokane Police responded to a call of a burglary in the 1800 block of E. South Riverton just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported waking up to a stranger in his apartment, who ran off.

The man was able to provide a description of the suspect and multiple SPD units responded to the area. An officer spotted someone matching the description near South Riverton and Magnolia.

25-year-old Arturo Champine was identified as the man in the victim's house. After being arrested, officers found Champine had a loaded handgun and some of the victim's stolen property, and methamphetamine.

Champine has multiple felony convictions, which prevent him from legally possessing a firearm. Champine was booked into Spokane County Jail for first degree armed burglary, first degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.