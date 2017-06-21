Mad Minute stories for June 20, 2017

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey teenager has left a permanent mark on her long-running battle against her high school's dress code.

Eighteen-year-old West Milford High School senior Victoria DiPaolo chose a black off-the-shoulder top for her senior photo. Her yearbook quote below the photo reads: "I'm sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?"

DiPaolo tells Yahoo Style (https://yhoo.it/2rMLDpx ) she and her friends had been disciplined for clothes deemed too revealing. DiPaolo says the school's dress code is sexist and unreasonable.

The school prohibits tops that expose stomachs, shorts and skirts that are deemed a distraction and anything with rips, tears, or holes that make the garment revealing or suggestive.

DiPaolo joked about the yearbook on Twitter and told Yahoo Style that the students' consensus is that the dress code is ridiculous.

President Of Costa Rica Swallows Wasp

The President of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, swallowed a wasp in front of cameras while speaking to reporters last Thursday. Solis Rivera laughed, calling the insect "pure protein."

Swarm of gnats causes fire scare at landmark Hamburg church

BERLIN (AP) — Emergency services were called to a landmark Hamburg church to fight a fire. All they found was a swarm of gnats.

News agency dpa reports that Hamburg’s fire service said Tuesday it was called to the St. Michaelis church by a man who reported seeing white smoke rising from the tower.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene on Monday couldn’t see any smoke. They combed the tower before finding the cause of the scare: a large swarm of small insects that apparently looked like smoke from the ground.

The Protestant church, often referred to by its nickname Michel, is one of the best-known landmarks in Germany’s second-biggest city.

Groom arrested at wedding reception, charged with assault

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a groom was arrested at his wedding reception for assaulting restaurant employees.

Court records showed Frank Redding pleaded no contest Monday to charges of simple assault and vandalism. He initially faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct, but that was dismissed.

Police say an argument with Redding’s family members escalated to include restaurant staff on Saturday in North Smithfield. Police say Redding was approached by a staff member because he’d been drinking alcohol that wasn’t sold by the facility.

Police say Redding chased the staff member back into the restaurant while threatening to kill him. They say he also assaulted other employees.

Under the plea agreement, Redding received a year of probation and a one-year suspended sentence, with six months to serve.

California deputies harness wayward Llama

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A couple of Solano County sheriff’s deputies are one wayward llama’s heroes after they saved it from traffic.

KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rMBBok ) deputies David Hollingsworth and Jordan Austin “found themselves having to think outside the box to coax this llama out of the roadway after it escaped from its pasture.”

The Llama went wayward Monday and the deputies corralled it without incident. Dashcam video shows the deputies putting a pink harness on the llama as four of its pals watched from the other side of the fence.

No tickets were issued. The llama received “verbal counseling,” a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page stated.

Police searching for $40K violin left at train station

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are seeking help identifying a woman who took a $40,000 violin accidentally left behind by its owner at a Boston train station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say the violin was lost June 10 at South Station.

Superintendent Richard Sullivan says the owner had been waiting for a train and put her stuff down. She forgot the instrument and jumped on the train, then later realized she didn’t have it with her.

Police say another woman “took possession of the violin,” and it hasn’t yet been located.

Sullivan says police aren’t seeking charges against the woman and just want her to return the violin. A picture of the woman is posted on the transit police department’s website

Time Capsul Found After Confederate Statue removed

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Orlando city workers found a time capsule Tuesday as they took apart a controversial Confederate statue called "Johnny Reb" that is being moved.

The time capsule was discovered in the statue’s base, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The paper described the time capsule as a large rusty box that was likely placed there a century ago.

The statue is being moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery.

The cemetery’s Don Price said the box weighs about 3 pounds.

There were no immediate plans to open the time capsule, according to the paper. City officials are concerned the wrong conditions might damage its contents, which are likely documents or photos.

“We just have to take our due diligence in making sure it’s opened correctly,” Price told the Sentinel.

The City of Orlando is moving "Johnny Reb" from a park to a cemetery.

The statue was first erected on Main Street — now Magnolia Avenue — in 1911, near the old Orange County courthouse, before being moved to the park in 1917, the paper reports.

It’s being moved again amid a renewed public outcry that it's a symbol of racism and white supremacy. A similar outcry occurred in New Orleans and led to the removal of the city’s Confederate statues.

Cassandra Lafser, a spokeswoman for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said the statue is being disassembled and reassembled as part of the move. She said it will take about six weeks for the statue to be fully rebuilt and on display in Greenwood Cemetery.

Dyer has estimated the cost for moving the statue at $120,000.

Lafser says officials are working with historians on an inscription to be placed with the statue which puts the monument "in proper historical perspective."