Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

An unidentified man in Algeria will be spending two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook.



According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo, dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."



Facebook users were outraged, demanding his arrest for child abuse. Algerian authorities arrested the man on Sunday, charging him with endangering the life of a child.



Algeria's privately owned Ennahar TV reported the man is not the father of the child, but a relative and claims he didn't endanger the life of the child at all. He says the image was altered by social media users and that the original image showed "the picture was taken in a balcony with protective barriers [that were removed]."



The child's own father even came to the defense of the man, saying he was just playing a game. The judge however disagreed though, saying the image was clear and that the child's life was in danger.



