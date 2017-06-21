Michigan airport evacuated after police officer critically wound - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer critically wounded in attack

Posted: Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the injury of a police officer at a Michigan airport (all times local):
    
___
    
11:50 a.m.
    
A witness says a man led away in handcuffs after an officer was critically hurt at a Flint, Michigan, airport had a husky build and a 'blank' look on his face.
    
Cherie Carpenter of tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker's face Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. She was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild.
    
Carpenter described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."
    
She and another witness say they saw the airport officer bleeding from his neck. Authorities say the officer is in critical condition.
    
___
    
11:30 a.m.
    
Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition.
    
Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident.
    
A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck. He also saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.
    
The FBI is leading the investigation.
    
Airport and police officials didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
    
___
    
10:45 a.m.
    
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
    
Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.
    
Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves

    Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-06-21 06:24:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride.  Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride.  Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.

    >>

  • Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:29:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”

    >>

  • Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-06-20 05:24:35 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Goodwill returns $97K to Ohio couple in mistaken donation

    Goodwill returns $97K to Ohio couple in mistaken donation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:21:31 GMT

    ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio. The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports (http://ohne.ws/2rQhMrB ) two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.  

    >>

    ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio. The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports (http://ohne.ws/2rQhMrB ) two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.  

    >>

  • Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older last winter

    Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older last winter

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:59:21 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around. U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data. They showed the vaccine did a so-so job overall- it was about 42 percent effective in preventing illness severe enough to send a patient to a doctor's office.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around. U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data. They showed the vaccine did a so-so job overall- it was about 42 percent effective in preventing illness severe enough to send a patient to a doctor's office.

    >>

  • F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects

    F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:54:33 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected.   The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning.  The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected. The pilot was transported to a hospital.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected.   The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning.  The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected. The pilot was transported to a hospital.

    >>
    •   