F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected.



The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning. The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected.



The pilot was transported to a hospital. Officials had no immediate information on the extent of the pilot's injuries or further details on what caused the accident at Ellington Airport, which is home to a Texas Air National Guard base.



Airport spokesman Bill Begley says the incident happened as the jet was taking off.



Further details weren't immediately available Wednesday.

