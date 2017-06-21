PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in SpokanePosted: Updated:
Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride. Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.>>
Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'
KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him.">>
Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”>>
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police report they are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area. Officers confirmed she boarded a flight to Seattle from Spokane.>>
Spokane police arrest armed burglar in East Spokane within minutes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a call of a burglary in the 1800 block of E. South Riverton just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported waking up to a stranger in his apartment, who ran off. The man was able to provide a description of the suspect and multiple SPD units responded to the area.>>
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho. Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers back for third special session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has called lawmakers back for a third special session, saying that "the clock is running out" before the state faces a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how write a budget that also satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding and have not been able to reach an agreement on a new two-year state budget.>>
Nurse caught with child porn photos gets 11 years in prison
TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - A Washington nurse has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for downloading over 1,400 child pornography photos. Documents say 48-year-old Darrin Ruddell was also previously accused of producing his own child pornography by taking pictures of a local girl.>>
Goodwill returns $97K to Ohio couple in mistaken donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio. The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports (http://ohne.ws/2rQhMrB ) two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.>>
Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older last winter
NEW YORK (AP) - The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around. U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data. They showed the vaccine did a so-so job overall- it was about 42 percent effective in preventing illness severe enough to send a patient to a doctor's office.>>
F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected. The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning. The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected. The pilot was transported to a hospital.>>
Michigan airport evacuated after police officer critically wounded in attack
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.>>
