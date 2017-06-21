Nurse caught with child porn photos gets 11 years in prison - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nurse caught with child porn photos gets 11 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

A Washington nurse has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for downloading over 1,400 child pornography photos.
    
Documents say 48-year-old Darrin Ruddell was also previously accused of producing his own child pornography by taking pictures of a local girl.
    
The Tri-City Herald reports 48-year-old Darrin Ruddell said Tuesday that he regrets his actions and hopes to use his time in jail to get treatment. He will be on supervised release for 30 years after he leaves prison.
    
Ruddell pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in March. Under the plea agreement, two other charges for producing and possession child pornography were dismissed.
    
He is expected to plead guilty to one count of possession of common date rape drugs Thursday.
    
___
    
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride.  Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. "She's just trying to feed them so they don't starve," said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. "She's just trying to do the right thing."

    BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho.      Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver.      Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday.      Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.

