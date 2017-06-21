Nurse caught with child porn photos gets 11 years in prison

A Washington nurse has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for downloading over 1,400 child pornography photos.



Documents say 48-year-old Darrin Ruddell was also previously accused of producing his own child pornography by taking pictures of a local girl.



The Tri-City Herald reports 48-year-old Darrin Ruddell said Tuesday that he regrets his actions and hopes to use his time in jail to get treatment. He will be on supervised release for 30 years after he leaves prison.



Ruddell pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in March. Under the plea agreement, two other charges for producing and possession child pornography were dismissed.



He is expected to plead guilty to one count of possession of common date rape drugs Thursday.



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

