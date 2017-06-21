Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers back for third special session

Gov. Jay Inslee has called lawmakers back for a third special session, saying that "the clock is running out" before the state faces a partial government shutdown.



Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how write a budget that also satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding and have not been able to reach an agreement on a new two-year state budget.



The state has been in contempt of court since 2014 for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate. The court has said the state has until Sept. 1, 2018, to comply, but the details - including funding - must be in place before the Legislature adjourns this year.



If a new budget is not signed by midnight June 30, a partial government shutdown begins July 1.

