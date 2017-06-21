Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan

Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake ChelanPosted: Updated:
Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'
KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him.">>
Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride. Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.>>
Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”>>
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police report they are looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area. Officers confirmed she boarded a flight to Seattle from Spokane.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review. Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.>>
3rd suspect in 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing arrested
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.>>
Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.>>
Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle.>>
Teacher alerted drug dealers as revenge on cheating husband
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.>>
Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho. Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell.>>
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers back for third special session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has called lawmakers back for a third special session, saying that "the clock is running out" before the state faces a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how write a budget that also satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding and have not been able to reach an agreement on a new two-year state budget.>>
