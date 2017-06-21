Seattle student, 23, likely drowned in Lake Chelan

Authorities say a 23-year-old University of Washington student has likely drowned in Lake Chelan in north-central Washington.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified him as Donghoon Lee of Seattle. Crews were working to recover his body from the lake.



Donghoon and others had rented a boat and were swimming in Lake Chelan Tuesday afternoon when he had trouble in the water. Others in the group tried to throw him a personal flotation device but he went under.



Sheriff's deputies in boats and rescue swimmers searched but were unable to find him Tuesday. He is believed to have drowned.



The sheriff's office says Donghoon was a South Korean national on a student visa to study at the University of Washington. It says it worked with the South Korean consulate to notify his family.

