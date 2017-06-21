Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Orlando city workers found a time capsule Tuesday as they took apart a controversial Confederate statue called "Johnny Reb" that is being moved.

The time capsule was discovered in the statue's base, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The paper described the time capsule as a large rusty box that was likely placed there a century ago.

The statue is being moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery.

The cemetery's Don Price said the box weighs about 3 pounds.

There were no immediate plans to open the time capsule, according to the paper. City officials are concerned the wrong conditions might damage its contents, which are likely documents or photos.

"We just have to take our due diligence in making sure it's opened correctly," Price told the Sentinel.

The City of Orlando is moving "Johnny Reb" from a park to a cemetery.

The statue was first erected on Main Street - now Magnolia Avenue - in 1911, near the old Orange County courthouse, before being moved to the park in 1917, the paper reports.

It's being moved again amid a renewed public outcry that it's a symbol of racism and white supremacy. A similar outcry occurred in New Orleans and led to the removal of the city's Confederate statues.

Cassandra Lafser, a spokeswoman for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said the statue is being disassembled and reassembled as part of the move. She said it will take about six weeks for the statue to be fully rebuilt and on display in Greenwood Cemetery.

Dyer has estimated the cost for moving the statue at $120,000.

Lafser says officials are working with historians on an inscription to be placed with the statue which puts the monument "in proper historical perspective."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WACO, Texas (AP) -- A Texas woman who police said packed a loaded pistol in her vagina has been sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Ashley Cecilia Castaneda has been sentenced to 10 years on deferred probation for methamphetamine possession. The 33-year-old Waco woman also was fined $2,500.

Waco police say that when Castaneda was arrested in 2015, she told officers on her way to McLennan County Jail that she was packing a loaded handgun in her birth canal. Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said a jail matron performed a cavity search and found the gun, right where Castaneda said she had hid it.

Castaneda's attorney, Seth Sutton, denied the story as impossible, but Swanton said the police department stood by it.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio

The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.

The duffel bag also contained legal documents and the last will and testament for Dan and Lynette Leckrone of Lewisville, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Columbus.

After numerous messages from Goodwill went unreturned, the couple finally retrieved the money from the Zanesville Police Department, where Goodwill had taken it for safekeeping.

Dan Leckrone says he withdrew the cash the couple had saved for a new home to deposit in another bank.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) -- Students at a Southern California high school got a lesson in political corruption after it was revealed that a faculty adviser rigged the election for class president and two other races.

In an email last week to parents, the principal of Vista Murrieta High said the company that handled ballot counting confirmed fraudulent votes made online changed the outcome of elections for 2019 president, 2019 secretary and 2018 president.

"This is a very unfortunate and disappointing situation, and I regret the impact it has had on the students involved and the student body as a whole," Principal Mick Wager wrote.

District officials would not identify the adviser who took responsibility for manipulating the votes at the school east of Los Angeles. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Tuesday that the person had held the job for about a year.

The adviser has stepped down from the position of Associated Student Body Director, but officials did not say whether the person was fired or placed on leave.

The motive is unknown. No students or other staff members were involved.

Students who had earlier been announced as the winners of those races will be allowed to participate in the school's student government program - which has been honored on the state and national level in recent years - in different roles.

Officials said new policies are in place to prevent a repeat of the tampering.

The newspaper reported that a parent helped uncover the discrepancies after getting information showing results that included the time a vote was cast and the IP address used to access the voting company's website.

Many of the votes, parent Wade Sine said, were made at 10:30 p.m. or later, in 40-second increments, by someone who appeared to be going down a list alphabetically and voting for certain candidates. Sine said the school should redo the election in case there were other fake votes that weren't caught during the audit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman with a history of stealing meals and services has allegedly struck again, this time at a hair salon.

Bethlehem township police say 46-year-old Tia Hassler went to the Intrigued Salon on Sunday and had more than $100 worth of highlights put in her hair, only to claim she had no money once the work was done.

Salon workers told police Hassler knew the price before they did the work and gave no indication she couldn't pay.

Hassler remained in the Northampton County jail Wednesday without an attorney listed in online court records.

Those records show numerous theft of services cases against her dating to 2009. That's when she first was charged with running up a tab for meals and drinks and refusing to pay for them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- An empty New York City transit bus rolled backward down a hilly Brooklyn block and smashed into a church and parked vehicles during a crash caught on video .

One person on the street received minor injuries when the bus got loose early Wednesday in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Amanda Kwan says the brake was not engaged.

Bennie Garcia told the Daily News that he was in bed when he heard a "massive bang" and the driver yelling for help. He saw his neighbor who'd been doing a car repair lying on his back and bleeding from his nose.

The union that represents transit workers says it was the driver's third day on the job and she was very upset.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.

In 2013, Session searched her then-husband's work email and found information about a drug investigation. She says he was cheating on her, and that to get back at him, she used a co-worker's phone at the elementary school where she worked to call one of the dealers and alert him that an informant had infiltrated his group. The informant later killed himself.

Her attorneys are asking that she be sentenced to house arrest at her June 28 hearing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) - Austrian police have arrested a suspected thief. But first, they made sure he put on some clothes.

Police say a naked man took a watch and money from a Vienna hotel guest after climbing through a window into his room, then was seen in the lobby before he clambered onto the hotel roof.

Fire fighters with a rescue net and an ambulance were called to the scene. But by the time they arrived, the man had made his way into his own hotel room, where police woke him and took him into custody

A police statement Wednesday said the man was apparently drunk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (FOX) - Wildlife officials teamed up on Monday after discovering a 250-pound female turtle in an oceanside pool.

The loggerhead sea turtle was found in a person's pool in Islamorada, Florida.

It's nesting season in the Florida Keys, so it is possible that the turtle became disorientated after climbing ashore to lay eggs.

Officials thankfully were able to release the turtle back into the Atlantic Ocean after a brief exam.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a West Virginia man found asleep in a stranger's home has been charged with burglary.

WSAZ-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that a Putnam County homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed. The homeowner told police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged.

Responding deputies arrested 39-year-old Stacy Foster, who was charged with burglary and destruction of property. He was booked on Sunday into the Western Regional Jail. Online records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.

