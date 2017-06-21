Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away

BISMARCK, N.D. -

A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review.
    
Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.
    
The pipeline began moving North Dakota oil to Illinois June 1. Developer Energy Transfer Partners maintains it's safe.
    
But Boasberg last week ruled federal officials didn't adequately consider how a spill might affect the Standing Rock Sioux. He'll rule sometime after the written arguments on whether the pipeline will be shut down while the Corps reconsiders parts of its environmental analysis.
    
American Indian and environmental activists rallied Wednesday outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

    •   