Three K9s graduate from patrol school

PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'
KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him.">>
Spokane man warns of tailgate thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has a strange warning for anyone who uses a Park and Ride. Kevin Erickson says his truck was parked at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Thor Tuesday when someone cut the tailgate off his truck. When he spoke with the store, they went to the security tape and say someone in a white Ford Explorer parked next to him, broke the parts on the sides, pulled it out and drove off.>>
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
Spokane woman facing hundreds of dollars in fines for feeding stray cats
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a hefty fine after neighbors complained about her feeding stray cats. “She’s just trying to feed them so they don't starve,” said April Thrall, who helps take care for the cats. “She’s just trying to do the right thing.”>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art
SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special. The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise.>>
Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.>>
Three K9s graduate from patrol school
Wednesday was the final day of patrol school for three K9s. The Chewelah Police Department will be getting their first K9 in a long time. Officer Matt Miller’s new partner is K9 Rebel. “It’s great that he’s my partner. I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Miller says.>>
Hoopfest team seeks third player to keep family tradition alive
SPOKANE, Wash. - Each year thousands of players come together for the world’s largest 3-on-3-basketball tournament, but one team is still missing their most valuable player. Joey Cawyer played at Hoopfest for a decade before passing away from brain cancer in 2013. “It was really hard to watch Joey go,” said his mother, Cindy Anderson.>>
Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline shutdown months away
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review. Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.>>
3rd suspect in 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing arrested
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.>>
Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.>>
