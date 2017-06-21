Three K9s graduate from patrol school

From left to right: Trainer (Retired Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy/K9 Handler) Bob Bond, Officer Matt Miller, Chewelah PD with K9 Rebel. Deputy Clay Hilton Spokane County, with K9 Bane, and Deputy Tyson Voss, Grant County Sheriff's Dept. with K9 Edo.

Wednesday was the final day of patrol school for three K9s.

The Chewelah Police Department will be getting their first K9 in a long time. Officer Matt Miller’s new partner is K9 Rebel.

“It’s great that he’s my partner. I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Miller says.

Rebel was trained to sniff out narcotics and Miller says he will be a great asset to their community.

“Not only for officer safety, he’s a great asset to the community. Using him as a locating tool. Locating narcotics and things of that nature,” he says.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is getting another K9 to replace Laslo. Meet Deputy Clay Hilton and his K9 Bane. Hilton says while Bane has big paws to fill, the K9s reduce the risk of officers getting injured.

“When they serve search warrants the dog will help with the search warrants for the safety of the officers,” Hilton says.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is getting K9 Edo.

Graduation day for these dogs is on Thursday and they’re ready to hit the streets.