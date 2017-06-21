Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday.

“It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said.

Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client.

“Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said.

Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

“They had a small child in the car and he was crying,” Cheney said.

Mom mode quickly kicked in for Cheney. She says people helped rescue the boy out of the car.

Once out, she says she helped calm down the boy and the other driver.

“He was just really worried and was hyperventilating,” Cheney said, “and we just kind of everyone just tried to calm him down and breathe.”

Cheney snapped pictures of firefighters and family members also comforting the boy.

Coeur d’Alene Police posted on their Facebook about the everyday heroes saying “we are proud to work alongside you in keeping our community safe.”

“The best part was knowing that even though there was a crazy impact, everyone was safe,” Cheney said.

KHQ spoke with the mom who was involved in the accident.

She says her and her son are a little sore, but are grateful for the help they received.