Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday.

“It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said.

Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client.

“Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said.

Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

“They had a small child in the car and he was crying,” Cheney said.

Mom mode quickly kicked in for Cheney. She says people helped rescue the boy out of the car.

Once out, she says she helped calm down the boy and the other driver.

“He was just really worried and was hyperventilating,” Cheney said, “and we just kind of everyone just tried to calm him down and breathe.”

Cheney snapped pictures of firefighters and family members also comforting the boy.

Coeur d’Alene Police posted on their Facebook about the everyday heroes saying “we are proud to work alongside you in keeping our community safe.”

“The best part was knowing that even though there was a crazy impact, everyone was safe,” Cheney said.

KHQ spoke with the mom who was involved in the accident.

She says her and her son are a little sore, but are grateful for the help they received.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:34:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art

    Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 02:41:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special.  The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special.  The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise. 

    >>

  • Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:40:18 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

    >>
    •   