Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special. 

The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise.

"My first reaction was obviously I was mad. I was like 'Who did this'" Larson said.

Andrew has lived at the house since he was a kid and knows his West Central neighborhood like the back of his hand. And while he might be upset about his garage being tagged, he's had an idea for a long time and sees the vandalism as an opportunity.

"I've been thinking about doing a nice mural piece on here," he said.

Andrew wants a lot of color.

"I love the urban art. I think it just brightens up our world so much."

According to the Spokane crimes crime tracker map in the past month, there have been 16 reported cases of vandalism in Andrew's neighborhood. Police told us that the blue graffiti is consistent with gang activity, but they're not sure if it was applied by a gang member. What has Andrew even more baffled is who covered the graffiti up.

"None of my friends got a hold of me saying they did it. It's a random person who did that for me."

Andrew has filed a police report and is looking for an artist to help him paint a mural. If you know someone willing to paint a mural let us know and we'll put you in touch with Andrew.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:34:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller.  Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.

    >>

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art

    Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 02:41:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special.  The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special.  The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise. 

    >>

  • Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:40:18 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.

    >>
    •   