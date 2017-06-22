Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Christopher Gray took to Facebook to tell his friends to keep a look out for his stolen camera equipment.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars.

By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.

"I had my bag sitting out earlier and this character came a little close a little too close for comfort," Christopher said.

He grabbed his camera bag and put it back in his backpack and Christopher thinks he was being followed.

"It was about an hour later when we were going under the under pass and I had set my bag down and was going to pull a camera out."

When one of his daughters came around the corner pretty fast with training wheels, Chris said he left his bag to keep his daughter from falling.

"It took maybe not even 15 to 20 seconds and the bag was picked up," said Christopher.

Christopher saw the man running with his camera bag and chased after him.. But stopped because he couldn't leave his daughters behind.

He had four lenses, two camera bodies and four 4K memory cards and other gear in the bag, altogether Chris says about $7,000 worth of equipment was stolen. The bag was recovered but everything inside is missing.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help raise money  for new equipment here: https://www.gofundme.com/2pqzsh-funding-for-stolen-camera-gear

