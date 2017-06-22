Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back.
    
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work.
    
The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.
    
The tow truck driver said he checked and didn't see anyone inside.
    
Police stopped the vehicle about 10 blocks away.
    
The investigation is ongoing.

