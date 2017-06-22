Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

Posted: Updated:

PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister.
    
The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said an investigation is underway into Sunday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty siphon on a high-pressure canister used to make and dispense whipped cream was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.
    
Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that she was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack. The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:31:31 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>

  • Sheriff: Inmates who helped deputy to get shorter sentences

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:17:20 GMT

    CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job. Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail. The six inmates opened the deputy's shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.

    >>

    CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job. Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail. The six inmates opened the deputy's shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.

    >>

  • Public memorial service help for U.S. student detained in N. Korea

    Public memorial service help for U.S. student detained in N. Korea

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:19:26 GMT

    WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained.

    >>

    WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained.

    >>
    •   