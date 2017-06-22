Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister.



The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said an investigation is underway into Sunday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty siphon on a high-pressure canister used to make and dispense whipped cream was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.



Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that she was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack. The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.

