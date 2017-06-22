One person dead in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course

One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake.

Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified, but it is believed to be the person who lived in the home.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison will conduct an autopsy and confirm the identity of the person.

The Grant County Fire Marshal and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

The home was destroyed.