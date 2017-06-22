Looking to become a Deputy? Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office holding open house

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hiring and will be holding an open house next week for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement.

The open house will take place on June 29, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Training Center at 6011 N. Chase Road, Newman Lake, WA 99025.

Those interested will be able to speak with members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Recruiting Team and Spokane County Civil Service. Topics will include initial testing, completing applications, benefits, dos and don'ts of interviewing, and a question/answer session.

Reservations are REQUIRED for the event. If you're interested, add your name to the reservation list by calling 509-477-4711. You will also need your photo ID at check-in and note taking material is highly recommended.

The next test takes place on July 15, 2017.

If you have a question for the recruiting team you can reach them at recruiting@spokanesheriff.org