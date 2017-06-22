Driver of Idaho school bus charged following injury crash

(AP) - The 67-year-old driver of a school bus involved in a rollover crash that injured more than a dozen junior high students in April has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.



The Times-News reports that Richard Mecham was charged Monday in 5th District court.



Officials say Mecham on April 18 drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 2011 school bus. Twelve students were hospitalized, and all were released the next day.



According to Idaho State Police, alcohol and drugs weren't detected in Mecham's blood test.



The Blaine County School District said in May that the district's transportation director resigned after being presented with findings of an investigation that found procedural violations.



A pretrial conference for Mecham is scheduled for July 14.



___



Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/22/2017 9:20:24 AM (GMT -7:00)