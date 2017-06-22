Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22ndPosted: Updated:
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.>>
Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Hoopfest: then and now
SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd.>>
Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...>>
Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director
SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through>>
Hoopfest team finds third player to keep family tradition alive
SPOKANE, Wash. - Each year thousands of players come together for the world’s largest 3-on-3-basketball tournament, but one team is still missing their most valuable player. Joey Cawyer played at Hoopfest for a decade before passing away from brain cancer in 2013. “It was really hard to watch Joey go,” said his mother, Cindy Anderson.>>
Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on>>
Restoration efforts underway on High Drive Bluff; 'Watering Brigade' volunteers wanted
SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That’s because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.>>
Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window
CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below. It happened Wednesday in Chelsea. Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4 meters) onto the concrete. Luckily, he was holding onto the cow, which broke his fall. ...>>
Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911. The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water. The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been m...>>
Man convicted of deadly stabbing after SpongeBob dispute
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing someone after a confrontation a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants has been convicted of murder. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton last July at a Lewisburg apartment complex. PennLive.com reports witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton was angry after Lee told him he looked like th...>>
