Man in semitrailer dies in crash with train

(AP) - A 66-year-old man died in a crash involving his semitrailer and a freight train in southeastern Washington.



The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near Plymouth by the Columbia River.



The sheriff's office says Ronald Slagg was driving north on a private road that crosses railroad tracks when the crash with a BNSF train occurred.



The sheriff's office says Slagg was seriously injured and the vehicle was torn apart. Authorities say Slagg died later Wednesday at a hospital.



The trailer was empty while the 53-car train was carrying lighter fluid and an acid. There were no reports of leaks or lost cargo and the conductor and engineer on the train weren't injured.



A small fire that started in nearby brush was put out by firefighters.



Authorities are investigating.

6/21/2017 6:58:35 PM (GMT -7:00)