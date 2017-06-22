Glider makes emergency landing to avoid air traffic collision

Wednesday afternoon one person was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a deer ran out in fron of their motorcycle on Baird Springs RD near RD 16 NW.

As Grant County Firefighters were finishing up at the motorcycle collision, they say a glider lost lift and made an emergency landing a short distance from the collision scene.

Firefighters say the glider recognized the Life Flight on scene and chose a different landing area to avoid a potential air collision.