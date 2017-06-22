Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river

(AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911.



The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water.



The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been missing since Monday.



The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

6/22/2017 3:29:15 PM (GMT -7:00)