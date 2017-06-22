Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river

Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from riverPosted: Updated:
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.>>
Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Restoration efforts underway on High Drive Bluff; 'Watering Brigade' volunteers wanted
SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That’s because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.>>
Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window
CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below. It happened Wednesday in Chelsea. Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4 meters) onto the concrete. Luckily, he was holding onto the cow, which broke his fall. ...>>
Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911. The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water. The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been m...>>
Man convicted of deadly stabbing after SpongeBob dispute
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing someone after a confrontation a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants has been convicted of murder. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton last July at a Lewisburg apartment complex. PennLive.com reports witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton was angry after Lee told him he looked like th...>>
Glider makes emergency landing to avoid air traffic collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon one person was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a deer ran out in fron of their motorcycle on Baird Springs RD near RD 16 NW. As Grant County Firefighters were finishing up at the motorcycle collision, they say a glider lost lift and made an emergency landing a short distance from the collision scene. Firefighters say the glider recognized the Life Flight on scene and chose a different landing area to avoid a potential air collision.>>
Idaho governor welcomes delisting of Yellowstone grizzlies
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on removing Yellowstone region grizzly bears from federal protections (all times local): ___ 1:30 p.m. Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is welcoming the delisting of grizzlies in Yellowstone and says the state is ready to start managing the bears. Otter says Idaho has been on the forefront of Yellowstone grizzly bear recovery for many years and that the population has been recovere...>>
Man in semitrailer dies in crash with train
PLYMOUTH, Wash. (AP) - A 66-year-old man died in a crash involving his semitrailer and a freight train in southeastern Washington. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near Plymouth by the Columbia River. The sheriff's office says Ronald Slagg was driving north on a private road that crosses railroad tracks when the crash with a BNSF train occurred. The sheriff's office says Slagg was se...>>
1,600 marijuana plants worth $1.6M seized from house
BENTON CITY, Wash. (AP) - The Benton County Sheriff's Office discovered $1.6 million worth of illegal marijuana at a Washington house while checking on a domestic dispute report. The Tri-City Herald reports deputies and gang team members seized 1,600 plants from the house. Authorities say nobody had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, but the suspects involved in the two large, unlicensed growing operations have been identified. A search war...>>
Driver of Idaho school bus charged following injury crash
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The 67-year-old driver of a school bus involved in a rollover crash that injured more than a dozen junior high students in April has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. The Times-News reports that Richard Mecham was charged Monday in 5th District court. Officials say Mecham on April 18 drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 2011 school bus. Twelve students were hospitalized, and all were released the next d...>>
Looking to become a Deputy? Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office holding open house
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hiring and will be holding an open house next week for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. The open house will take place on June 29, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Training Center at 6011 N. Chase Road, Newman Lake, WA 99025.>>
