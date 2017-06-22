Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Pa - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Do you know where your kids are?

Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street.

Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man.

Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Her 5-year-old niece was outside while she was watching her. "He looked at my niece and said, 'Hey little girl, do you want a treat?' And I said, 'Hey you need to come back inside,'" said Coleman-Woods.

She quickly got her niece to go inside the house. "He said, 'It's just a joke, it's just a dog bone' and I said, 'No dude, you are creep, you need to get out of here,'" she said.

It happened to Coleman-Woods' neighbor too. "I heard the guy tell my 11-year-old daughter, he first waved, and then he said, 'I am here to pick you up because your mom told me that she wanted me to take you to the park,'" said Jamie Austin.

Police say these are the best steps to take in this situation:

-If it's happening in the moment, call 911

-If it happened in the past, call Crime Check: 509-456-2233

-Get a good description of the suspect and the vehicle. Plate numbers are crucial.

-If you can do it without putting yourself in danger, take pictures and videos.    

The two women say this is a good time to talk to your kids about stranger danger.

Police say the man is described as Caucasian in his mid-40's. He has blonde hair, is about 5'10 and has a normal build.

He's been seen with sunglasses and a black baseball cap, driving either a white or silver Subaru.

If you know anything, you are asked to call police.

