Hoopfest: then and now

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

How the times have changed.
     
This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year.
     
And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come.

In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane.

It was Hoopfests humble beginnings.

A time when shirts versus skins was still okay.

A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going to be.

The first ever Hoopfest was a slam dunk but like every new idea it still had its doubters.

Today Hoopfest is the largest 3-on-3 basket tournament in the world.

There are more than six thousand teams 450 courts and a quarter million fans.

It generates 46 million dollars for Spokane's economy and has raised 1.6 million in donations for local organizations.

While a lot has changed in 27 years, the desire to win is just as spirited as ever.

