Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director

You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it.

A stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through early 2017, confirms that Serbousek's abrupt departure was *all about* poor job performance. One memo in particular stands out --- headlined " continued negative feedback regarding streets" and written by Public Works Director Scott Simmons -- it details a laundry list of qualities Serbousek lacked

The note reads:

Leadership

Operational excellence

Culture and customer service mindset.

Safety mindset.

But this group chat involving Simmons and other department leaders shows the city trying to put the blizzard of criticism over snow removal behind it - portraying the move as business as usual.

"I actually don't think we want to tie plowing to the change in leadership... Just got in from shoveling," said one of the messages within the group text.

KHQ tried to reach out to Serbousek and Scott Simmons for comment about these documents. Scott Simmons did not return our call for an interview request. Serbousek - who was supposed to be given a job as a bridge inspector - no longer shows up on the city employee directory.