Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane stre - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it.

A stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through early 2017, confirms that Serbousek's abrupt departure was *all about* poor job performance. One memo in particular stands out --- headlined " continued negative feedback regarding streets" and written by Public Works Director Scott Simmons -- it details a laundry list of qualities Serbousek lacked

The note reads:

  • Leadership
  • Operational excellence
  • Culture and customer service mindset.
  • Safety mindset.

But this group chat involving Simmons and other department leaders shows the city trying to put the blizzard of criticism over snow removal behind it - portraying the move as business as usual.

"I actually don't think we want to tie plowing to the change in leadership... Just got in from shoveling," said one of the messages within the group text.

KHQ tried to reach out to Serbousek and Scott Simmons for comment about these documents. Scott Simmons did not return our  call for an interview request. Serbousek - who was supposed to be given a job as a bridge inspector - no longer shows up on the city employee directory.   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:31:31 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:49:35 GMT
    Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confessionProsecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...

    >>

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...

    >>

  • Hoopfest: then and now

    Hoopfest: then and now

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...

    >>

  • Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director

    Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:41:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through 

    >>
    •   