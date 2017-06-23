Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

(AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed.



Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and suffered from cognitive problems. He's now 27.



Wisconsin's attorney general plans to ask the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court to review Thursday's 2-1 split decision from a three-judge appeals panel.



Dassey's attorneys say they're elated and will take immediate steps to secure his release.



Avery is pursuing his own appeal.

