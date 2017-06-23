Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

Posted: Updated:
Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession
MADISON, Wis. -

(AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed.
    
Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and suffered from cognitive problems. He's now 27.
    
Wisconsin's attorney general plans to ask the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court to review Thursday's 2-1 split decision from a three-judge appeals panel.
    
Dassey's attorneys say they're elated and will take immediate steps to secure his release.
    
Avery is pursuing his own appeal.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/22/2017 10:21:51 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:31:31 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hoopfest: then and now

    Hoopfest: then and now

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-06-23 06:16:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:57:07 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd.

    >>

  • Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:49:35 GMT
    Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confessionProsecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...

    >>

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...

    >>
    •   