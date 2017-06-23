R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog

Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma .

"Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge. (by the way there are unicorns)"

Maddie's message also contained a call for more funding for veterinary medicine.

"I found out that there isn’t nearly enough as necessary and what we learn about us often and likely applies to human life too. I’ll be watching from Heaven to see who can help with this."

R.I.P., Maddie.

Maddie's full message:

"Dear Friends,

I received so many wonderful stories about how I impacted lives. If you haven’t yet and still want to email me your story please do so because my human could use more. She needs some help now that I’m not there to care for her on earth.

