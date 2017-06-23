Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire

Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park.



The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again.



Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.



The state park, which features beautiful waterfalls, was evacuated during the incident.



As of Thursday, there was no estimate of the size of the fire available.

