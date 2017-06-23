Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park.
    
The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again.
    
Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.
    
The state park, which features beautiful waterfalls, was evacuated during the incident.
    
As of Thursday, there was no estimate of the size of the fire available.

  Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. 

  Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

  PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

  Accident reported involving military plane at Ohio air show

    DAYTON, Ohio - Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

  R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma.  "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.

  Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. 

