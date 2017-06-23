Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a rowPosted: Updated:
Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director
SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through>>
R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.>>
Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography
POST FALLS, Idaho - A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet.>>
5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish media reports say five people - three of them children - were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died. The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.>>
Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row - every day for 5½ years. The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.>>
Accident reported involving military plane at Ohio air show
DAYTON, Ohio - Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.>>
R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.>>
Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park.>>
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
Hoopfest: then and now
SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd.>>
Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...>>
