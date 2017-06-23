Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography

A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Edward Gardner was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office, Post Falls Police Department, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Moscow Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.