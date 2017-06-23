State warns of wildfire danger - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - State officials are warning about increased wildfire danger in all of Eastern Washington through the weekend.
    
The state Department of Natural Resources says increasing winds, higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected to heighten the risk of wildfires.
    
The increased danger is expected to last until Tuesday.

6/23/2017 8:33:01 AM (GMT -7:00)

