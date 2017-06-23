Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest in California is celebrating the inner beauty and imperfections of man's best friend on Friday.

The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds in last year's competition and walked away with $1,500, a trophy and a flight to New York for media appearances with her owner, Jason Wurtz. The then-17-year-old champion proved that third time's the charm after falling short in the competition twice before.

By celebrating inner beauty, organizers said they hope to showcase that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family.

Contest rules prevent owners from intentionally altering their animals to enhance appearance for the purpose of the contest. These pooches are celebrated for their natural ugliness, organizers said.

Besides the main crown, the Spirit Award is presented to a dog and owner who have overcome obstacles or provide service to their community, organizers said.

The competition has been held in Petaluma for more than 50 years.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Firefighters had to rescue a man after his minivan became wedged in a drawbridge in downtown Green Bay.

Officials say the van got stuck between one of the opening spans and the fixed roadway on the Walnut Street Bridge early Thursday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the driver went around the traffic arm and apparently drove onto the opening span, then coasted back into the gap. Firefighters worried the van could fall through the opening, so they cut a hole in the van's roof and pulled the man through the hole. Video shows a heavy duty wrecker lifting the van out of the gap.

The man was not hurt. Officials say the bridge was not damaged.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARODA, India (AP) -- A charity that provides toilets to poor Indians is leading an effort to rename a tiny northern village after President Donald Trump, saying the gesture is meant to honor relations with the U.S. and draw support for better sanitation in India.

The new name, Trump Sulabh Village, is not official, and so will not appear on maps. The charity's name is Sulabh International after the Hindi word for "accessible," which is meant to describe the simple pit toilets it builds for free across a country that has too few.

Many of the 400 villagers said they had no idea who Trump is. But they are delighted that their village elders agreed to the promotional gimmick because it also means they will receive free toilets in each of the village's 60 or so mud-built houses. None of the funding for the new toilets is coming from Trump or the U.S.

"I don't understand why they couldn't name it after our own prime minister," said construction worker Sajid Hussain. Still, he's happy for the toilet-building initiative and hopes it is followed with funding for education, electricity and other improvements.

For an inauguration attended by media Friday, organizers coached villagers to shout "Zindabad!" which means "Long live!" each time they shouted Trump's name. The ceremony was staged just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Washington, D.C., for a sit-down with Trump.

The charity's founder, Bindeshwar Pathak, acknowledged that naming the village after Trump was a stunt aimed at drawing more attention - and hopefully funding - for their efforts to improve sanitation across India.

"Trump is the president of the leading nation in the world, so that's why I chose him," he said.

The fact that there are few toilets in the dusty village of Maroda, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of New Delhi, is not unusual. More than 60 percent of the country's 1.3 billion people still defecate in the open, and dysentery kills about half a million children around the world every year, according to the World Health Organization.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) -- A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.

Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant's drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her.

Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man "Happy Father's Day," then drove away.

The kind gesture prompted the man to pay for two cars behind him, and that generosity eventually spread to 167 cars by closing time.

Abby Smith was in one of those cars. She tells WDRB-TV it's wonderful knowing that there's still "a lot of great people out there."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) -- A man who was fishing in the Tennessee River reeled in a waterlogged camera and then used social media to track down its owner in Florida.

The St. Augustine Record reports Nate Wilson's line snagged as he was fishing June 10. Then he reeled in the algae-covered camera that 37-year-old Alex Mansur accidentally dropped during a vacation five years ago.

Wilson found the memory card and uploaded the images to Facebook in hopes of finding the camera's owner.

It didn't take long. About eight hours later, one of Mansur's cousins in Tennessee called him.

Mansur says he was paddleboarding when the lanyard he carried the camera on slipped from his wrist. He thought the pictures were lost forever.

He plans to go to Tennessee this summer to thank Wilson.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he stole more than 500 signs, claiming they were an eyesore and a distraction to drivers.

John Hoelzl, of Avon Lake, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Police say the signs, valued at more than $5,500, were taken over a period of several months.

The Avon Lake Police Department began investigating the thefts after receiving several complaints. Police say some of the signs were illegally posted, but most had been granted city approval.

Hoelzl tells WJW-TV in Cleveland that he "probably shouldn't have" taken the signs and he expresses his apologies.

Court records show he faces a preliminary hearing June 29.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The nation's capital is taking a modern approach to dealing with an old problem: rats.

News media outlets report that the number of requests for rodent abatement increased from 2,300 in 2015 to more than 3,500 last year. That's an increase of 65 percent.

In an effort to manage the rat population, the District will be offering grants of up to $13,500 to some businesses for rodent-proof trash compactors.

The city also is putting 25 solar trash cans and 400 smart litter bins in so-called "rat hotspots." Smart litter bins come with sensors that monitor the amount of waste in the bin, among other things.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is taking a "comprehensive and 21st-century approach to an old problem."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON (AP) - Authorities say they have dismissed their case against a 43-year-old Maryland man accused of paying people to draw their blood and storing it in large quantities in an abandoned warehouse in Washington.

The Washington Post reports that local prosecutors dismissed, without prejudice, the charge of practicing registered nursing without a license against Khoa Hoang Nguyen on Thursday. That means prosecutors could refile the charge of additional charges could be filed later.

Nguyen was arrested in May after a Metropolitan police officer saw people congregating in front of a Washington apartment building. An affidavit said the officer investigated after overhearing people discussing people paid for giving blood.

Court documents said Nguyen told police he was certified and working for a biomedical company.

Nguyen's attorney and prosecutors have not commented further.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greenville, NC - One North Carolina County police force is eight legs stronger.

"Sammy" and "Gunner" were escorted into the Pitt County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

The two therapy mini horses wore deputy sheriff uniforms with their names on them.

They were sworn in by Sheriff Neil Elks and will be assigned to the department's new "Building Bridges" program.

The program helps those who have been involved in traumatic cases that the sheriff's office has investigated.

The newest members of the force will be kept at a local horse ranch where victims can spend time and recover with them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about getting caught with your pants down -- literally.

A bumbling thief was captured on a security camera in Wellington, Fla., breaking into a car. But he was temporarily stymied after his pants fell down and he tripped over them.

The video, which features sound and was subtitled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, shows two men approach a car parked on the driveway of a house. They discover the car is unlocked and they open the doors.

The thieves take a phone charger, coins, and a stethoscope before one of the men hears another car approaching. He runs back to the getaway vehicle, which was parked on the side of the street, but leaves his accomplice behind in the car.

The man yells at his friend to hurry up. When the thief runs back to the getaway car, his pants drop. He trips over them and lands on his face. The other man then screams at his friend, now on the floor, to get in the vehicle, and the other guy yells: "My pants fell!"

The thieves drove away and have yet to be identified.

