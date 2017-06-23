Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

(AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.



Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz says 21-year-old Eric Hellmuth was found alive on Friday.



The Choteau Acantha first reported the discovery of Hellmuth. The newspaper reports Hellmuth is tired and dehydrated, but in good condition.



A backcountry outfitter reported that Hellmuth walked away from camp northwest of Augusta Monday afternoon and hadn't been seen since.



The Bensalem, Pennsylvania resident was participating in a guide and packer school.



The search was being led by the Teton County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately have any information Friday afternoon.

6/23/2017 4:04:24 PM (GMT -7:00)