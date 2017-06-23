Gentle reminder: don't leave valuables inside vehicles

The nice weather is here and more people are out enjoying parks, lakes, and events like Hoopfest.

The Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that criminals are also out, and are looking to prey on valuables left behind in your parked cars.

Law enforcement says it doesn't matter if your vehicle is locked or unlocked, it takes less than a second for a thief to enter and steal your belongings.

It doesn't matter if you only plan to be gone a 'couple of minutes', your best option is to conceal them out of sight or secure them in your trunk.

If you see any suspicious activity, you can report it to Crime Check by calling (509) 456-2233.