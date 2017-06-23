Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash near Coeur d'Alene

Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash in Coeur d'Alene

A Liberty Lake man has died Friday as a result of his the injuries he suffered from a crash earlier this week.

The crash happened on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road on Monday.

Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger inside his car.

According to the police report,. Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and failed to yield to an oncoming car. The car struck Davis on the driver’s side of his car.

He was the only person transported to the hospital for injuries.

Davis died from his injuries at Kootenai Health Friday, just four days after the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.