Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District.

After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye.

Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.

"It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know I've been around for a while now and I'm pretty excited to move on to the next segment of my life."

"He's a great liaison from student to administration," said University High School Principal Kevin Frandsen. "He's easy to talk to, but when he needs to lay down the law, he does it in a way that is not demeaning. He'll build a student up- even on the way to jail," Frandsen said.

Jeff now leaving the school, but leaving a legacy. He was involved with the Explorer program for students ages 16 to 21, a way for students to get a taste of law enforcement. They say Jeff has been a huge asset for years.

While Jeff is looking forward to retirement, he says there will always be one thing that he will miss...

"I think messing with the kids," Jeff said. "That's what I am going to miss."

To Jeff, a big congratulations on the retirement, but it will be short lived as Jeff now wants to become a school but driver with the Central Valley School District. We wish him all the best.