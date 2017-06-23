Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings

Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball.

Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears.

Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge.

When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes

But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh

"They recruited me asking me if I had history with sports, so here I am out playing," Randy said.

His new kicks are fresh start.

"Here I am now trying to fix my life," Randy said. "Hopefully Hoopfest will get me going with new people in my life."

7 days a week this is home for most of these athletes, but this weekend instead of being under the bridge- they'll be under the net

Coached by many leaders in our community, such as former Gonzaga basketball player Haiden Palmer, two teams of homeless men will be taking the court for Hoopfest

Blessings Under the Bridge is using basketball as a language to build relationships

Although the courts might still be on the streets this weekend, these teams will rise above the net, counting their blessings just as much as their points