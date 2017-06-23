Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.

“That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.”

It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort.

“I’ve lost a couple of jobs because of attendance,” said Simpkins. “Because I would have to take care of my daughter at home.”

Simpkins is a single dad.

“Pearl has been my foundation for everything,” he said. “Whenever her and I spend time together it’s solid.”

Pearl is just 4-years-old. Simpkins hasn’t lived with her since before last Christmas because he was forced to move to the Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter.

“I could be sitting on my butt not pursuing anything,” said Simpkins. “But I start thinking me and my daughter need a place.”

Pearl has stayed at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery while Simpkins looks for work.

Simpkins says he can’t afford daycare, and hasn’t had any luck getting assisted living.



”I’m not a recovering addict, I’m not an alcoholic, I’m not a felon, I don’t have a criminal history of any kind, and unfortunately those are things that kept me from getting any kind of assistance,” said Simpkins. “The more barriers who have the higher you score, and the higher you score the more opportunities or assistance you get.”

But Simpkins luck is starting to turn around.

Two weeks ago, Simpkins shared his story at a luncheon for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

General Manager of Franz Bakery, Tim Harper, was listening.

“We had a table of ten people and we all looked at each other and said this is somebody that looks like they can be a great fit for our company,” said Harper. “So I went over to his table and I kneeled down to him and winked at his daughter and I said if you would consider employment if you don’t already have a position I’d like to offer you a position with our company.”

Simpkins took the job.

“I’ll be working again,” said Simpkins. “I can feel like a dad then I’ll be supporting my daughter. I’m looking forward to her and I having a life together.”

Simpkins still has a few hurdles to climb.

He doesn’t have a car and getting to work could be a challenge. But he says as long as he has Pearl everything will be just fine.