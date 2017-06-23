Feeling the heat at Hoopfest: temperatures can alter tempers

The difference between a few degrees could mean a foul or a felony.

"It's like 77...75 to about 88 is actually when our side operations in partnership with Spokane police kind of go on high alert," said Executive Director of Hoopfest Matt Santangelo.

Cops will more likely to be needed on stand by for Saturday rather than Sunday.

"Anything above that they aren't as worried about fights any longer because people are too hot, too tired," Mike said.

When temperatures are in that mid seventy to eighty degree range on Saturday Matt Santangelo wants to make sure that all players keep emotions in check.

"it's a call your own foul type of game it is street ball I mean it really is."

This weekend is going to be nothing but sunshine and heat. Matt stresses that being hydrated is going to be key to top performance to get nothing-but-net "they need to be drinking now they can't wait until Saturday in the afternoon when they are thirsty because at that point you are already seeing signs of dehydration."

But most importantly Matt just wants everyone to be safe and of course have a lot of fun.

"this is a community event come one come all."